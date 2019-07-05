Missouri wants to raise hunting, fishing fees

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri agency is gathering public feedback on a proposed hike in hunting and fishing fees.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that the Conservation Department wants to raise nonresident deer hunting licenses from $225 to $265 starting next year.

Nonresidents also could see a hike in turkey license fees from the current $190 to $224.

The Conservation Department also wants to raise annual trout permits from $7 to $10 for anglers ages 16 and up and from $3.50 to $5 for children younger than that.

In total, the higher fees are estimated to raise another $2.4 million for the department next year.

Department Director Sara Parker Pauley says some permit prices have been stagnant for years. She says the extra money would go toward increased fish management costs.

