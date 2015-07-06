Satanic Temple sees Arkansas as possible monument location

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Satanic Temple sees Arkansas as possible monument location

By ALLEN REED
 
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling that will rid the Capitol grounds of a religious monument has simultaneously scuttled the plans of a group advocating for a Satanic statue there, and they now hope to enshrine the deity outside the Arkansas Statehouse.

The Satanic Temple, which advocates for the separation of church and state, spent more than $100,000 to design and construct an 8½-foot-tall bronze Baphomet, which depicts Satan as a goat-headed figure with horns, hooves, wings and a beard. With Oklahoma justices outlawing a Ten Commandments display from around its Capitol, The Satanic Temple has turned its attention to Arkansas, where lawmakers this year approved a similar Ten Commandments display on public land.

“It was always our intention to take this wherever it was relevant, wherever it was necessary, and wherever that dialogue needed to take place,” said Lucien Greaves, a spokesman for the group, which is less about Satan worship and more about highlighting what it perceives to be improper religious influence on governments.

The 1½-ton figurine, backed by an inverted pentagram and flanked by statues of two young children gazing up at the creature, includes seating on Satan’s lap. The group wanted to make its point by placing it in Oklahoma City but the Oklahoma Supreme Court last week ruled — in a case challenging the legality of the Ten Commandments on Capitol grounds —that the state constitution bars governments from doing anything to benefit a religion, either directly or indirectly. Justices said the Ten Commandments had obvious Jewish and Christian overtones that made the monument unconstitutional.

Other news
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Lone Star tick, which despite its Texas-sounding name, is found mainly in the Southeast. At least 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites. That's according to a new government report. But health officials believe more have the problem and don’t know it, and the actual number is more than than four times higher. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, July 27, 2023 released two reports on the growing tick-borne allergy problem. (James Gathany/CDC via AP)
A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says
FILE - Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, speaks during a debate on school voucher legislation Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Federal prosecutors are accusing the former Tennessee state senator of intentionally delaying his sentencing after the Republican unsuccessfully attempted to withdraw his guilty plea to federal campaign finance laws.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
US prosecutors accuse ex-Tennessee lawmaker of delaying sentencing
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson looks on during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension Thursday that ties him to Cincinnati through the 2025 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signs a 1-year contract extension with the Bengals

The U.S. Supreme Court had approved a similar Texas Ten Commandments monument but barred similar displays in two Kentucky courthouses. Arkansas and Oklahoma legislators have said the Ten Commandments were being presented for their historic, not religious, significance.

Greaves said last week that the Baphomet is meant to symbolize plurality and religious liberty and is now needed alongside a Christian monument in a different state, most likely Arkansas.

The Baphomet was forged not from hell but from the backwoods of Florida — near Daytona, specifically.

New York City-based sculptor Mark Porter, who worked on the statue for five months in the Florida foundry, said he initially found the task creepy.

“I started thinking about it, why don’t I like it?” Porter said. “And then after looking at that every day for a year, it’s just whatever — it could be Mickey Mouse.”

Arkansas’ Ten Commandments display could go up by the end of the year, joining 15 other monuments at the Capitol, said state Sen. Jason Rapert, who wrote the bill authorizing the monument. He dismissed the idea that his bill could inadvertently summon the demon.

“The Satanist Temple, or whoever these pagans are, are simply trying to draw attention to themselves and it’s simply an outrageous gesture that flies in the face of the sensitivities of the people of the state of Arkansas,” Rapert said. “In my opinion, a lot of what they stand for is detestable to the everyday American and definitely to the everyday Arkansan.”

Greaves said the group, which will unveil the statue July 25 in Detroit, will decide later whether to apply for space outside the Arkansas Statehouse.

___

Associated Press writer Sean Murphy contributed to this report from Oklahoma City.

___

Follow Allen Reed on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Allen_Reed