2 men, a DNA test, and a connection 7 decades in the making

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — On Feb. 2, 1941, a baby boy was born in a home for unwed mothers in Kansas City, Missouri.

He had dark hair and dark blue eyes, and weighed 8 pounds, 7½ ounces.

“His features are good and his head is shaping nicely,” reads a letter of recommendation addressed to a woman who would end up adopting the boy.

His birth parents are described as 17-year-old students who had known each other for three years.

She was “a pretty little school girl” — 5-foot-3 and 108 pounds, with light brown hair and gray eyes. He was 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, with sandy blond hair and gray eyes. She played piano. He played cornet. Both came from Protestant families and showed “no hereditary diseases nor tuberculosis,” the letter says.

A medical card included a name: Lois.

It wasn’t until he was much older, with a family of his own, that Joe Davis began to wonder about practical matters. For example, was there a family history of cancer or heart disease?

“The reality that there were birth parents wandering around somewhere never really fazed me very much,” Davis said.

“I became very curious mainly because I had no medical records.”

A little more than a year later, on March 7, 1942, a couple of high school sweethearts gave birth to a baby boy in Seattle, hundreds of miles from the family’s Missouri roots.

The couple had married 10 months earlier, right after their May graduation, says their son, James McMillen, a longtime Chesapeake resident, retired defense contractor and Navy veteran who goes by “Mack.”

But they split up. Exactly when or why, he doesn’t know.

All he knows is that his grandfather walked 3 miles down a mud road in a thunderstorm to fetch him and bring him home. At least, that’s what his grandmother told him.

It’s not that he didn’t know his parents — he did. And they lived close enough for occasional visits. But he called them by their first names: Lois and Paul.

That’s just how it was, and no one told him otherwise.

“People back in them days were very quiet about these things,” McMillen said.

Joe Davis, 77, was born Eugene Linton at The Willows Maternity Sanitarium.

According to the Kansas City Public Library online archives, The Willows was known as the “Ritz or Waldorf” of homes for unwed mothers and also provided adoption services for their newborns “in a day when the privacy of such an institution was sought.”

His adoptive parents had waited years before word came from the agency that a baby boy was available. They later adopted a baby girl, who would become his little sister.

Davis was raised by an upper-middle-class couple in Des Moines, Iowa, about 150 miles north of where McMillen grew up.

His father served in World War II, Davis said, and had an entrepreneurial spirit. His mother was a homemaker and came from a prominent family in town. Christmases were always a big deal.

Davis, a semi-retired owner of an international aircraft sales company and former Army pilot, lives in Norman, Oklahoma. He said nobody ever tried to hide from him that he was adopted.

James McMillen was raised by his paternal grandparents in the Midwest starting when he was close to diaper age.

“I grew up in a little small town where we had nothin’,” he said. His voice still carries the accent of his northern Missouri upbringing.

McMillen, who isn’t sure how he ended up back in the Midwest after being born in Seattle, said he was 8 before the family had a house with indoor plumbing or electricity.

His grandparents were farmers turned merchants and well into their 50s by the time he came along. His grandfather was stern and hard-working. His grandmother tended a garden and canned everything. From them, McMillen learned to cook and sew and butcher meat.

They raised him as an only child until he left for the Navy at 17.

“I knew they were my grandparents,” McMillen said. “But to me, they were Mom and Dad.”

In the fall of 2016, Davis’ wife, Nancy, got him a DNA kit from Ancestry.com as a 55th wedding anniversary gift. It was a novel idea, he said, born of their children’s wish to know their ethnic heritage — were they Italian, Russian or what?

McMillen, too, had gotten the same kit months before, also at the encouragement of his wife, Mary Ellen, who had expressed an interest in researching her ethnic makeup.

Both men spit into a vial and sent it to be analyzed.

Davis’ results, which he received in a matter of weeks, revealed more than he could have imagined — a diagram of a family tree.

The name Lois Linton stood out.

“Isn’t that your birth mother?” he recalled his wife asking.

Another detail jumped out at him — the initials J.M.

And according to Ancestry.com, their DNA matched. The report revealed more, saying there was an extremely high probability that the person was either a “sibling or your grandparent.”

“That is really interesting,” Davis recalled thinking. “I need to contact this guy and see if there’s anything to this.”

The report included an email address, so Davis sat down to compose his thoughts.

“DNA analysis done recently on Ancestry.com revealed that my DNA and your DNA have much in common,” Davis wrote in a December 2016 email to McMillen.

Davis explained that he’d been adopted and knew little about his birth parents or their health history.

“A preview of your family tree provided on Ancestry shows a Lois E. Linton as your mother,” Davis wrote.

Davis included his adoption paperwork and a picture of himself, smiling in a blue button-up shirt with an airplane in the background.

When McMillen saw his report, he also noticed a match to an immediate family member — a J.D. But he didn’t think much of it until he received the information from Davis.

Their physical descriptions, their age, their education level, their musical interests, and the fact that they were more farm folk than city types — it was all right on the mark, McMillen said.

“This is my folks right down to the teeth,” he told his wife.

And his father’s middle name was Eugene.

It began to dawn on him: He had a brother.

When McMillen realized that he might have a brother, he didn’t waste any more time.

“Boy, he called me back real quick,” Davis said.

More emails and phone calls led to a plan to get together over the summer of 2017, but that wasn’t soon enough for McMillen’s daughter, Laura Huguenel. She orchestrated a visit that coincided with her father’s 75th birthday.

On March 7, 2017, Davis and his wife flew from Oklahoma to Virginia. He admits that he harbored some anxieties, wondering what he’d gotten himself into.

At Norfolk International Airport, McMillen, his wife, their daughter and her children greeted them.

Davis saw them in the middle of the concourse and thought, “That’s got to be them.”

The McMillens say they met a man with Lois’ looks and Paul’s voice.

“He’s got a lot of McMillen in him, there’s no doubt about it,” James McMillen said about Davis.

There was nothing artificial or awkward about that first encounter, the men say. There also were no somersaults, or exclamations of “I found you! I found you!” according to Davis. They hadn’t been lost, he said, they were just connecting — and they got along “famously.”

In a video taken that day, Davis grips McMillen’s right arm as the men shake hands for the first time.

McMillen said they “started shootin’ the bull.”

Davis said: “It just seemed like I blended right in.”

Now grandfathers, McMillen and Davis marvel at discovering each other after all of these years.

“It’s kind of a destiny type of thing,” Davis said. McMillen, 76, figures the chances were “somewhere between zero and nil” without the internet and technology.

DNA from a couple of cheek swabs sent to another lab in early May 2017 revealed the men share a Y chromosome consistent with a shared biological father, according to a report.

That put the lid on it, they said. They were brothers.

The what ifs abound: Not only had the men grown up within hours of each other, but both served in Vietnam during the same mid-1960s window, overlapping by months. At one point, they were stationed a few miles apart.

Their mother eventually settled in Kansas City near where Davis conducted business at a local airport. McMillen swears that neither Lois, who lived to be 88, nor Paul, who died in 2008, ever breathed a word.

“They all took it to their grave,” he said.

As far as lost time and history, there’s nothing to be made up for, the men say. They’ve each led a full life, neither letting grass grow under their feet.

In McMillen’s view, “We’re just two old guys who discovered we’re brothers.”

“I think we’ll try to spend as much time as possible together,” Davis said. “I certainly would like to.”