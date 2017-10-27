More faculty cuts are possible at the University of Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A University of Montana task force says cuts to tenured faculty are not off the table as it examines ways to fix the university’s budget problems.

The Missoulian reports the university task force, which was charged with evaluating and ranking programs as an approach to address the financial challenges, presented an update to a Montana Board of Regents committee on Thursday. It plans to make recommendations next month.

University Provost Beverly Edmond who is leading the effort says it’s premature to take any outcome off the table.

The university’s financial trouble comes after years of declining enrollment and a budget that has exceeded the recommended benchmark.

The university offered voluntary buyouts to about 100 faculty members earlier this year, reducing faculty by 41.

