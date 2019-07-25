Rhode Island police officer facing forgery charges

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — A veteran Rhode Island police officer has been charged with forging the town treasurer’s signature about 30 times so he could withdraw about $50,000 from his deferred compensation plan.

Tiverton Sgt. William Munroe was released on $10,000 bond Wednesday on 30 counts of forgery. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

State police started investigating when the treasurer’s office had difficulty processing a payroll deduction for contribution to a retirement plan. The investigation revealed that 33 disbursement forms were submitted by Munroe between 2013 and 2019 with the town treasurer’s signature, and the treasurer did not sign 30 of them.

Munroe, a 27-year veteran who lives in Fall River, Massachusetts, was charged last year with stealing gasoline from the town. He pleaded no contest.

He is on unpaid leave.