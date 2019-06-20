FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mom sues West Virginia city police for fatally shooting son

 
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman is suing the city of Montgomery, its police and a former officer who killed her son.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Deborah Bygum says officers were well aware that her son Eric Young was a severly psychotic paranoid schizophrenic. But she says in her lawsuit that former Montgomery police Officer Roger L. King quickly escalated to deadly force after spotting Young trying to open a police car while talking to himself.

King said he first used a stun gun. Bygum says the autopsy showed no evidence of that, and that the officer killed him with five shots from 30 to 50 feet away.

Her federal wrongful death lawsuit filed this month says the officer, who is no longer with the department, wasn’t properly trained or supervised.

