FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Officer who shot homeowner in June linked to 2017 shooting

 
Share

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who shot and wounded a South Carolina homeowner through a window in June was also among several officers who fatally shot a man two years ago.

Greenville County Deputy Kevin Azzara and the others were cleared in the 2017 shooting of a man holding a pellet gun outside his home after an argument with his estranged wife. Azzara’s shooting of Dick Tench in June is still under investigation.

Officials refused to release the name of the officer who shot Tench, but The Greenville News got Azzara’s name from a letter sent by Greenville County prosecutors asking the state attorney general’s office to review the latest investigation into Azzara.

The letter did not say why Azzara’s most recent case was being moved. Greenville County prosecutors reviewed the 2017 shooting before clearing Azzara and the other deputies.

Other news
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Homes that become deadly: Tornadoes kill disproportionately more in mobile homes, AP analysis finds
FILE - Smoke rises from a coal-powered steel plant in the background as village girls get ready after taking a bath in a stream at Hehal village near Ranchi, in eastern state of Jharkhand, Sept. 26, 2021. The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world's largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday, July 28, 2023, despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change as weather records shatter across the globe. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
G20 ministers reach agreement on most, but not all, climate issues

Azzara was investigating a medical alert call June 14 at a Simpsonville home when body camera footage shows him shine his flashlight through a narrow window beside Tench’s closed door, then shoot at the homeowner who was holding a gun in his foyer.

As Azzara gives Tench first aid, the homeowner says he had the gun for protection because he wasn’t sure whether his home was being broken in to after hearing noises just before midnight.

The sheriff’s office initially said the homeowner jerked open the door and pointed the gun at the officer. The agency released a statement after the body camera footage was released more than a month later saying a mistake was made by a sheriff’s office spokesman and Azzara never said Tench opened the door.

South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police lawyer Michael Laubshire is representing Azzara in the latest shooting. Laubshire didn’t talk about the shooting and asked the newspaper to stop trying to contact Azzara.

Azzara has been a police officer since 2008, spending his whole law enforcement career with Greenville County. He is on paid administrative duty while the latest shooting is investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division.

In the earlier shooting, Azzara was one of five deputies at another Simpsonville home in March 2017 when 50-year-old Joseph Inabinet was killed.

Azzara fired 10 rounds from a rifle and at least one bullet from his gun was removed from Inabinet, according to the State Law Enforcement Division’s report on the shooting.

Deputies were called to the home after Inabinet argued with his estranged wife and he was outside with a pellet gun saying he wanted to be killed by police, authorities said.

Azzara also fired shots at Inabinet’s home a year earlier, telling state agents he shot a dog at the home after it bit an officer, according to the SLED report.

Inabinet’s widow sued the sheriff’s office over the shooting and that lawsuit remains open.

___

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com