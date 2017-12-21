FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
MIT janitor facing deportation is released from jail

 
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts Institute of Technology janitor facing deportation to El Salvador has been released from a Boston jail.

Francisco Rodriguez-Guardado was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday after being held since July at the Suffolk County House of Corrections. His lawyers say his removal proceedings have been stayed pending their request to reopen his asylum case.

Rodriguez-Guardado’s mother, Jesus “Yessi” Rodriguez, said in a statement that the family is “overjoyed” he’s been re-united with them in time for the holidays.

Federal officials took the 43-year-old into custody after declining to renew the temporary authorizations that have allowed him to remain in the country since 2006. The case sparked protests across Boston this summer.

Rodriguez-Guardado is expected to speak about his release with his family and other supporters Friday.