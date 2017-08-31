Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

California inmate dies awaiting execution for rape, murders

 
Share

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California condemned inmate has died while awaiting execution for two murders.

Corrections officials say 49-year-old Adam Geier was in the recreation yard of San Quentin State Prison when he collapsed Wednesday.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Thursday that the cause of death is awaiting an autopsy.

Geier was sentenced to death in 1995 by a San Bernardino County jury in the rape and murder of Military Police Officer Erin Tynan, and the murder for financial gain of Curtis Dean. Dean was stabbed and bludgeoned to death in front of his young children.

Geier was also convicted for the conspiracy to murder Gail LeBouef, who survived being shot in the face.

There have been 14 executions since the state reinstated capital punishment in 1978, while 71 condemned inmates have died from natural causes.