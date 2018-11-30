FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Ben Ray Lujan is commencement speaker at community college

 
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Congressman Ben Ray Lujan is giving the fall commencement address at Santa Fe Community College.

The Democratic representative will be speaking to hundreds of students on Saturday, Dec. 8. The ceremony is open to the public and will be streamed live online.

Lujan says the college has been a foundation of knowledge and economic growth in New Mexico since it was founded 35 years ago.

Honduras native Rosa Turner will be the student speaker.

Nearly 500 students are eligible to graduate in the fall, an increase of 12 percent over the previous year. They range in age from 17 to 80. More than half identify as Hispanic or Latino. Four percent identify as Native American.

A majority of the graduates are from Santa Fe.