FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

9th suspect arrested in death of teen killed in gang attack

 
NEW YORK (AP) — A ninth suspect has been arrested in the death of a 15-year-old New York City boy who was slashed in the neck with a machete outside a bodega.

Police say 29-year-old Diego Suero was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, manslaughter and gang assault in the June 20 death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx.

Information on Suero’s lawyer wasn’t immediately available. No telephone number was listed with his home address.

Guzman-Feliz, known as “Junior,” dreamed of becoming a police officer, and his death shocked the community.

His funeral last Wednesday ended with a crowd of several hundred people chanting “Justice for Junior!” as pallbearers dressed in Yankees jerseys loaded his casket into a hearse.

The New York City Police Foundation has established a scholarship in his honor.