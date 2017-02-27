Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Stripper sues club saying she was paid essentially nothing

By CARA LOMBARDO
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former exotic dancer at a Wisconsin Dells strip club says the club pays its dancers essentially nothing.

Teriana Jones, who worked as a stripper at Cruisin’ Chubbys Gentleman’s Club, filed a lawsuit in federal court last week alleging club management required dancers to share tips to such an extent that dancers weren’t paid minimum wage or overtime.

The lawsuit alleges that Cruisin’ Chubbys, which bills itself as the largest adult entertainment center in the Midwest, violated labor laws. All current dancers and dancers employed by the club in the past three years are a part of the class action lawsuit alleging the club violated state law and can opt to join the collective action lawsuit alleging federal law violations.

Jones’ lawyer, Justin Peterson of Moen Sheehan Meyer, called the club’s pay structure, common among strip clubs, a “sham.” According to Peterson, the club requires the dancers to share tips with management before they get paid, Peterson said. If dancers do not earn enough tips to meet the “tip-out” fee established each night, they do not receive pay for private dances and cannot work again until they are able to pay, he said.

Other news
Television news crews set up outside federal court in Washington, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, where a grand jury has been meeting in the probe led by special counsel Jack Smith against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
3rd defendant added alongside Trump, valet in classified documents case
FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Crisis pregnancy centers, which often pop up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives to the procedure, face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information after action by Pritzker on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Misleading clients on abortion could cost Illinois pregnancy centers
FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Forest Hill Elementary School in Germantown, Tenn. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the city of Germantown told its 40,000 residents that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel full spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb's supply. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
A Tennessee city can drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply

“The dancers could essentially owe the club money for working there at the end of the night,” Peterson said. “The employer doesn’t pay them anything. They get what they can from their tips.”

According to the complaint, Cruisin’ Chubbys dancers earn money by soliciting tips from customers while dancing on stage and by collecting fees for private dances, which range in cost from $20 for a topless lap dance to $300 for a “VIP” dance. The complaint also says that management requires dancers to participate in nude events and mingle with campers on the Edge-O-Dells adult campground, which the club is situated on, additional time for which they are not paid minimum wage or overtime.

Peterson said management determines the tip-out fee, the set dollar amount each night which can change from day to day that dancers must pay to collect fees earned.

“As a result of this pay structure, Dancers often effectively receive no pay for the hours they worked,” the complaint states. Jones requests that the court require management to pay dancers their unpaid hourly wages, overtime pay and damages in the amount of wages or tips unlawfully deducted or withheld, and cover their legal fees.

Jones did not immediately respond to an email message.

James Ewert, a manager who answered the phone at Crusin’ Chubbys, said the club has no comment at this time.

Management at Edge-O-Dells, which is also named as a defendant in the suit, didn’t immediately return messages. Online court records did not list any attorneys for the list of defendants, which also includes Timothy Roberts, his son, Kenneth Roberts, and Lantz Ray Roberts.

Peterson said he didn’t yet know how many dancers could be involved in the lawsuit, but that he had heard similar accounts from multiple dancers. He said courts have ordered numerous strip clubs to pay dancers back wages in similar suits over the past few years.

In 2015, Rick’s Cabaret in New York settled a class action suit for $15 million. Like Cruisin’ Chubbys, Rick’s required its dancers to return some of their tips and asserted they were independent contractors rather than employees, and therefore not owed minimum wage.

___

Follow Cara Lombardo on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CaraRLombardo.