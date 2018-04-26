FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: Missing Kentucky teen left school, texted for help

 
BEREA, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky teenager who walked out of school and left with an unknown person messaged a friend to call police.

News outlets cite a release from Berea police that says 15-year-old Amber Renae Wagers left Berea Community School on Wednesday morning and drove off with someone investigators believe she met through social media. Police say she later messaged a friend saying she was possibly being taken to Ohio, and police needed to be called.

Berea police spokesman Jake Reed says police determined Wagers “left on her own free will,” and there’s no threat to the school or its students. He called the case “really concerning.”

Reed says investigators are trying to access Wagers’ social media accounts. She’s listed as a missing person. An Amber Alert hasn’t been issued.