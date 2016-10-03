Former TV news anchor Larry Stogner dies after fighting ALS

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Larry Stogner, a reporter and anchor in the Raleigh-Durham television market for more than 40 years, has died at his home after fighting ALS. He was 69.

The station reported on its web page that Stogner died at his home Sunday night.

“There is much to say. Larry had an incredible career here at ABC11 and led our newsroom for decades,” said Caroline Welch, president and general manager of WTVD. “We will pay him the proper tribute as we have time to absorb this news.”

Stogner began his television career at UNC-TV, then worked as an anchor and reporter at WRAL-TV in Raleigh. He joined WTVD-TV in Durham in 1976 and was named anchor of the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts in 1982. He retired in 2015, announcing on air that he was battling ALS. He became an activist, fighting to raise awareness and find a cure for the disease.

A Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force, Stogner returned to that country in 1995 to report on the 20th anniversary of the fall of Saigon. His documentary, “Back to Nam,” was nominated for an Emmy.

Stogner is survived by his wife, Bobbi, their six children and grandchildren. A public memorial is scheduled for Oct. 12 in Durham.