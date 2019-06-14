FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ex-trainer sues Ohio State over sexual misconduct by doctor

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State student athletic trainer has joined ex-athletes and other alumni alleging the university knew about and should have stopped the team doctor now accused of sexually abusing young men throughout two decades there.

Michael Heifferon’s lawsuit this week cites two instances when he sought medical treatment from Dr. Richard Strauss while a trainer in the mid-1980s. Once, after being hit in the head by a hockey puck, Heifferon says Strauss gave him an injection and the student fell asleep, then awoke to find his own pants unzipped. Heifferon says he complained about Strauss to the head trainer.

His lawsuit is at least the sixth against the university.

Ohio State says it has added programs to address sexual misconduct since Strauss retired in 1998.

He died in 2005.