Woman arrested after brandishing lighter near gas tank

 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Madison have arrested woman after she allegedly brandished a lighter near a man’s gas tank while he was fueling up.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that police said officers arrived at a Citgo station late Thursday night. They found a 38-year-old woman in the station’s parking lot swearing, kicking vehicles and trying to start fights with customers.

As an officer approached her she held out a lit cigarette lighter and walked toward a man pumping gas into his vehicle. She threatened to burn the man and held the lighter close to his fuel tank while leaning away as if she were trying to shield herself.

The officer defused the situation and took the woman to jail on suspicion of second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

___

