Joran van der Sloot ties the knot in Peru prison

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Joran van der Sloot ties the knot in Peru prison

By FRANKLIN BRICENO
 
Share

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of U.S. teen Natalee Holloway, married his pregnant Peruvian girlfriend Friday in a ceremony at the maximum-security prison where he is serving 28 years for murdering a woman he met in a Lima casino.

Van der Sloot, 26, wed Leidy Figueroa, 24, in a private ceremony. Prison officials prohibited video and photos during the midday nuptials and none of the groom’s relatives attended, said his attorney, Maximo Altez.

Wearing a tailored suit and dress shoes sent by his mother, Van der Sloot told his bride, who is seven months pregnant, that after he is released from prison, “‘I want to marry you again,’ and she told him the same,” said John Barrera, who officiated the wedding as mayor of the city of Ancon, where the prison is located.

Van der Sloot was the last person seen with Holloway, who vanished while on a high school graduation trip to Aruba. The Alabama teen’s body was never found and no charges were filed against Van der Sloot.

In 2011, he confessed to killing Stephany Flores, a 21-year-old business student, five years to the day after Holloway’s disappearance.

Van der Sloot is expected to remain in prison until 2038 and then be extradited to the United States to face charges of extortion and fraud for allegedly promising to lead Holloway’s mother to the girl’s body in exchange for payment.

Van der Sloot met Figueroa while she was selling goods inside the prison, according to the attorney.

Speaking to reporters outside the prison, Altez showed an oil painting done by Van der Sloot depicting a tall, solitary woman in a red dress on a palm-studded beach under a radiant sun.