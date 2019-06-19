FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Daughter accused of strangling mother with vacuum cord

 
Share

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say a 57-year-old woman has been arrested on murder charges for strangling her mother with a vacuum cleaner cord.

Suffolk County police say Sharon Easter called 911 at about 8 a.m. Tuesday and told the operator she had killed her mother at the Central Islip home they shared.

When officers arrived on the scene, police say they found 76-year-old Dorothy Easter dead of strangulation wounds.

Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer of the Suffolk Homicide Squad said investigators believe the daughter had “some mental health issues.”

The woman is to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday. Information on her lawyer wasn’t immediately available.