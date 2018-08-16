Osprey nest catches fire from lightning, killing young bird

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Officials in South Kingstown say a bolt of lightning set fire to an osprey nest, trapping a young bird that died.

The nest was built on a utility pole that was struck by lightning during the weekend.

WJAR-TV reports that two other juveniles and two adult birds escaped, although one of the roughly 1-month-old juveniles was later electrocuted.

Officials say they found the surviving young osprey Saturday and brought it for rehabilitation, along with another injured young osprey from another site.

Wildlife rehabilitator John Maxson says in the next few days, the ospreys will be moved to a 40-foot cage where they’ll have more room to spread their wings and practice flying before they’re set free.

___

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com