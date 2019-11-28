House fire caused by turkey smoker causes $75K damage

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters in Portland have determined that a house fire in the early morning hours was sparked by an electric turkey smoker placed too close to the home.

Portland Fire & Rescue said Thursday that a mail delivery person spotted sparks and smoke at the home shortly after 5 a.m. and called 911 before alerting the occupants.

Two adults, one child and three cats made it out safely.

Damage to the home is estimated at $75,000.