FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bill mandates valedictorians in state’s school districts

 
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state lawmaker has introduced legislation that would require school districts in Ohio to name a valedictorian and a salutatorian.

The House bill introduced by Republican state Rep. Niraj Antani, of Miamisburg, comes after Mason High School in southwestern Ohio decided that it will stop awarding those academic honors.

Many schools traditionally have bestowed the valedictorian title on the graduating student with the highest cumulative grade-point average. The salutatorian title traditionally has gone to the student with the second-highest average.

Antani says the gist of what the legislation is saying is that “academic competition is good,” The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Other news
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany used to be the world’s export powerhouse. Now, it’s not growing. What happened?
This UGC photo made available by a source wishing to remain anonymous shows Chinese rights lawyer Lu Siwei on a road, at an undisclosed location, around 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Vientiane, Laos, Thursday, July 27, 2023, as he headed south to the border with Thailand. Lu, stripped of his license for taking on sensitive cases, has been arrested in the Southeast Asian country of Laos, with activists and family members worried he will be deported back to China where he could face prison time.(Anonymous Source via AP)
A rights lawyer who was fleeing China has been arrested in neighboring Laos
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Lauren James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark at the Women’s World Cup

“At the end of the day, in public education we’ve had valedictorians forever,” Antani said. “We should reward them because they’re going to be the next CEOs in Ohio, the next scientists in Ohio. They’re going to be the top achievers.”

Most Ohio high schools still name valedictorians and salutatorians, but some — typically large suburban high schools — have stopped the practice due to concerns about unhealthy competition or students forgoing rigorous coursework just to achieve an A, said Tom Ash, director of governmental relations for the Buckeye Association of School Superintendents.

Some districts bestow the valedictorian title on dozens of students who meet certain criteria. Dublin Schools in Franklin County named more than 300 valedictorians across three high schools this year — any student with a 4.1 GPA or higher.

The bill in the House would allow districts to set criteria for selecting valedictorians and salutatorians, but currently limits each district to only one award recipient in each category. Antani has said he is open to amending that to allow multiple award winners.

Some Ohio education groups have said they oppose any state bill mandating decisions they say should be made at the local level.

Individual school districts and those at the local level are in the best position to decide what is in the best interest of their students and their communities,” said Will Schwartz, an Ohio School Boards Association lobbyist.

Over time, class rank has dropped significantly as a factor in college application reviews, according to David Hawkins, executive director for educational content and policy for the National Association for College Admission Counseling.

About 27% of colleges the group surveyed in 2017 said class rank was of “no importance” when admitting freshmen. Respondents gave higher priority to grades, strength of curriculum, admission-test scores, essays and recommendations from teachers and counselors.

High schools gradually have moved away from class ranking and honoring just one student, with many preferring to simply recognize students who have performed above a certain level, similarly to colleges, Hawkins said.

Jack Conrath, senior lecturer of educational administration at Ohio State University, said debate on the issue of valedictorians and salutatorians is one of cultural preference based on limited research.

“Most people knee-jerk based on their own cultures and beliefs,” said Conrath.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com