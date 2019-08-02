Information of Las Vegas-area students exposed in breach

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Information of Las Vegas-area students exposed in breach

 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Information from students and employees in the Las Vegas-area school district was exposed in a data breach involving a contractor’s web program, the district said.

Names and some birth dates of nearly 560,000 students enrolled in the Clark County School District between 2008 and 2019 were exposed, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday.

The breach also exposed the names and work locations of a “small number” of employees, the district said.

The security breach involved the AIMSweb program from Pearson Clinical Assessment. Pearson provides some services to the district, but the program is no longer in use.

Other news
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Jordan Henderson facing biggest backlash of any player lured by Saudi Arabia
The updated indictment against former President Donald Trump, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira is photographed Thursday, July 27, 2023. Trump is facing accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations. The allegations were made Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment that adds new charges against Trump and adds another defendant to the case. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
With Trump newly indicted, here’s what to know about the documents case and what’s next
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Analysis: Running backs contract squabbles could lead to locker room dissension

It is unclear when the Clark County security breach occurred.

“CCSD will be working with Pearson to ensure that data in their possession has been appropriately secured and is appropriately deleted when it no longer serves any purpose in supporting the education of our students,” the district said.

The Washoe County School District in the Reno area announced Wednesday a similar breach involving Pearson.

Names and some birth dates of 114,000 students were exposed as well as the names and email addresses of some employees, the Washoe County district said.

Pearson is offering credit monitoring services to those possibly affected.

“We have strict data protections in place and have reviewed this incident, found and fixed the vulnerability,” Pearson spokesman Scott Overland said about the Washoe County breach in an email Wednesday to The Associated Press.

“While we have no evidence that this information has been misused, we have notified the affected customers as a precaution,” he said.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com