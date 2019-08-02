Information of Las Vegas-area students exposed in breach

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Information from students and employees in the Las Vegas-area school district was exposed in a data breach involving a contractor’s web program, the district said.

Names and some birth dates of nearly 560,000 students enrolled in the Clark County School District between 2008 and 2019 were exposed, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday.

The breach also exposed the names and work locations of a “small number” of employees, the district said.

The security breach involved the AIMSweb program from Pearson Clinical Assessment. Pearson provides some services to the district, but the program is no longer in use.

It is unclear when the Clark County security breach occurred.

“CCSD will be working with Pearson to ensure that data in their possession has been appropriately secured and is appropriately deleted when it no longer serves any purpose in supporting the education of our students,” the district said.

The Washoe County School District in the Reno area announced Wednesday a similar breach involving Pearson.

Names and some birth dates of 114,000 students were exposed as well as the names and email addresses of some employees, the Washoe County district said.

Pearson is offering credit monitoring services to those possibly affected.

“We have strict data protections in place and have reviewed this incident, found and fixed the vulnerability,” Pearson spokesman Scott Overland said about the Washoe County breach in an email Wednesday to The Associated Press.

“While we have no evidence that this information has been misused, we have notified the affected customers as a precaution,” he said.

