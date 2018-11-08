FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

US finds closed Chicago bank involved in massive fraud

 
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago bank that federal regulators shut down last year had been involved in an $82.6 million fraud scheme.

An audit by the U.S. Treasury Department’s inspector general found officials at Washington Federal Bank for Savings issued residential and commercials loans that have never been repaid.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the audit lays some of the blame for the bank’s fraudulent activities on federal regulators. The audit reports regulators treated Washington Federal “as a ‘training’ or ‘practice’ bank” for rookie examiners.

Bank president John F. Gembara was found dead Dec. 3 in the Park Ridge home of a bank customer who owed the bank about $1.8 million. Gembara was sitting in a chair with a rope around his neck. His death was ruled a suicide by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The bank’s failure is under investigation by the FBI and by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which is trying to collect the unpaid loans.