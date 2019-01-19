FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Indiana panel adopts rule making invasive plants illegal

 
Share

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana conservationists are toasting a state commission’s decision to make dozens of invasive plant species illegal in the state.

The Natural Resources Commission adopted a rule Tuesday that will prohibit and restrict the introduction, sale, distribution and transport of invasive terrestrial plants into Indiana.

Indiana Native Plant Society President Ellen Jacquart tells The Herald-Times the new rule will apply to 44 highly invasive plant species.

The multi-section rule still needs approval from Indiana’s attorney general and Gov. Eric Holcomb, but its provisions will all likely take effect next spring.

The delayed enforcement will give Indiana’s plant nursery industry time to rid its stock of invasive plants.

State officials will be educating 350 growers and 3,500 nursery dealers, and the public, about what plants will soon be illegal.

___

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com