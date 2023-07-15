AP Top News at 4:02 a.m. EDT

The Iowa caucuses are six months away. Some Republicans worry Trump may be unstoppable

NEW YORK (AP) — He’s been indictedtwice. Found liable for sexual abuse. And he’s viewed unfavorably by about a third of his party. But six months before Republicans begin to choose their next presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump remains the race’s dominant front-runner. Early leaders don’t always go on to win their party’s nomination, but a growing sense of Trump’s inevitability is raising alarms among some Republicans desperate for the party to move on. Some described a sense of panic — or “DEFCON 1,” as one put it — as they scramble to try to derail Trump and change the trajectory of the race.