National Guard helping clean up flooded West Virginia towns

 
ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — Conditions are beginning to return to normal in the state’s eastern highlands following flash flooding this weekend.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports heavy flooding in Randolph, Tucker, Pendleton and Grant counties blocked roads, damaged an elementary school, closed a U.S. Forest Service visitor center and marooned a kayaking father and son on the Cheat River.

West Virginia National Guard soldiers this week were assessing damage, clearing debris, and providing drinking water to residents. All major roads in the flood-damaged counties had reopened by Wednesday although some smaller roads were still closed.

In the Monongahela National Forest, the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center reopened on Wednesday but its water system remained inoperable and portable toilets were brought in.

Forest Service personnel were also assessing damage to nearby roads and trails.

