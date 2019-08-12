Wichita had slight uptick in voter turnout with mayor’s race

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Wichita had slight uptick in voter turnout with mayor’s race

 
Share

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A law aimed at increasing voter turnout by moving local elections from the spring to the fall got its first real test in Tuesday’s election for Wichita mayor.

The Wichita Eagle reports that turnout in this year’s mayoral primary in Wichita, the state’s largest city, was 10%. That is only a slight uptick from the 9.8% in the 2015 mayoral primary, the last spring election.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman said things had seemed to be going better and she was surprised when the turnout ended up being almost exactly the same as four years ago.

“The first run doesn’t look too good,” said Sen. Dan Kerschen, R-Garden Plain. “This was a good sample, a good election with a lot of good people in it. To not have the turnout, unfortunately, it’s the same old thing.”

Other news
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Jordan Henderson facing biggest backlash of any player lured by Saudi Arabia
The updated indictment against former President Donald Trump, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira is photographed Thursday, July 27, 2023. Trump is facing accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations. The allegations were made Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment that adds new charges against Trump and adds another defendant to the case. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
With Trump newly indicted, here’s what to know about the documents case and what’s next
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Analysis: Running backs contract squabbles could lead to locker room dissension

“Pathetic,” is the word former state Rep. Mark Kahrs used to sum up the turnout.

He was chairman of the House Elections Committee and said the Legislature didn’t go far enough when it moved the city and school board elections in 2015. The bill he introduced would have consolidated the municipal elections with the state and national elections held in even-numbered years.

“As this last election shows, just changing it on the time of the year doesn’t make a big difference if we don’t combine it with the other elections.”

The two winners to emerge from the Wichita mayoral primary and move on to the Nov. 5 general election — incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell and state Rep. Brandon Whipple — each got the votes of about 3% of the eligible electorate, he said.

Wichita was one of a host of cities and school districts in Kansas that opposed moving nonpartisan local elections to even-numbered years. It wanted for a separation between local and state elections, Longwell said.

It’s too early to judge the new election calendar after only one mayor citywide race, Longwell said, adding that what’s on the ballot matters more than when the election is held.

Turnout for primary elections in some other Kansas counties also were low this year, but other counties in the state did not have a mayoral election in a major metropolitan city like Wichita this year.

Shawnee County, for example, didn’t hold a primary at all this August because not enough candidates filed in any city council or school board races to require one.

In Johnson County, the state’s most populous county, turnout for this year’s primary was 8.28% even though it had a full county primary, meaning every single voter in the county had some race to vote on. That occurred because the Johnson County Community College had 11 candidates file for three positions. The suburban Kansas City, Kansas, community of Shawnee also had a mayoral race this election. The voter turnout in Johnson County, however, was down from even the 9.92% in the comparable 2017 election.

“I think there are several factors that affect things like turnout — what’s on the ballot, the climate, interest by the public, all of those factors,” said Johnson County Election Commissioner Ronnie Metzker.

A voter turnout of around 8% is “very normal” for a municipal election in Johnson County, he said.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com