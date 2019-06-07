FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Parents sue day care owner over twins’ drownings

 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The parents of twins who drowned in a Tennessee pool last year are suing a woman who they say was supposed to be watching the toddlers.

News outlets report that Amelia Wieand and Enrique Orejuela filed a federal lawsuit last month alleging negligence against Jennifer Salley, who ran an unlicensed day care from her home. The parents seek compensatory and punitive damages.

Authorities say Salley was looking for Elijah and Elyssa Orejuela at her Knox County home in July 2018 when the twins, who were nearly two years old, were found in the deep end of the pool. The toddlers later died at a hospital.

No charges have been filed in the case.