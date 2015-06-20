FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Lottery on for Massachusetts drivers after low number plates

 
BOSTON (AP) — The lottery is on for Massachusetts drivers hoping to score a low number license plate for their ride.

Registrar of Motor Vehicles Erin Deveney said applications for the prized plated are available at the registry’s website and at branch locations.

Deveney said there’s a large pool of classic plates, including Z9, up for grabs this year.

Another 155 plates are part of this year’s lottery including: 650, 7X and L91. Each year about 6,000 applications are received from drivers seeking low number plates.

By law, applications must be postmarked by Aug. 21.

Low number plates must be renewed every two years.

Details of the drawing, date, time and location will be announced later this summer. Winners will be announced by Sept. 15 and be posted on the registry website.

Online: www.massrmv.com