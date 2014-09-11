Haverhill man sentenced on child porn charges

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — A Haverhill man has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison on child pornography charges.

David Keith was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court in Boston after pleading guilty in May to distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography. He also received 10 years of probation.

Authorities tells The Eagle-Tribune (http://bit.ly/ZhV8dr) the investigation began after workers at a Staples store in Plaistow, New Hampshire, discovered files containing children involved in sexual activity on a computer which Keith left for repair. The workers contacted police.

A forensic examination of the two computers seized at the 31-year-old Keith’s home revealed a total of 1,751 images of child pornography.

