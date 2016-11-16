Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
1 worker killed, another injured at Cargill plant in Memphis

 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a worker has been killed and another has been injured in an industrial accident at the Cargill plant in Memphis.

Memphis police spokesman Louis Brownlee says a wall collapsed during demolition at the plant at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Brownlee says the injured worker was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition. The names of the workers have not been released.

Brownlee says there have been no gas or chemical leaks that would present a danger to the community.

In an emailed statement, company spokeswoman Kelly Sheehan says the workers were contractors. Sheehan says the company is “deeply saddened” about the worker’s death and it is working with authorities as they investigate.