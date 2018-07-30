FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

North Dakota State Fair has 2nd-highest attendance on record

 
Share

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota State Fair fell just short of setting an all-time attendance record.

Officials say the nine-day event drew 318,348 people, the second-highest total in the 53 years of the fair. The record was set in 2013, when 320,486 people went through the gates.

This year’s fair also had the second-highest one-day total on record, when 51,972 people showed up on Saturday.

Nickelback drew the most people of any concert, playing to a sold-out crowd of more than 16,600 fans.

Event manager Renae Korslein attributed the high numbers to good weather and the quality of free stage entertainment.