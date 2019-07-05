FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: Prosecutor says man stabs 3 at plasma center

 
PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — The Latest on a triple stabbing at a plasma center in Petersburg, Virginia (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

A Virginia prosecutor says a 20-year-old man walked into a plasma donation center in Petersburg and randomly stabbed three people during a community appreciation cookout, then waited outside for police.

Petersburg police identified the suspect as Jairique Shannon. He’s been charged with three counts of malicious wounding in the attack Thursday at Octapharma Plasma.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Cheryl Wilson said the suspect had donated plasma at the center in the past. She said he walked into the center Thursday and asked to use the restroom, then came out and began stabbing people with a long knife.

Wilson said police don’t believe he had a grudge against any employee of the center and don’t have a motive for the attack.

A spokesperson for Southside Regional Medical Center said two victims were being treated there. Wilson said a third victim received serious injuries and was transferred to a hospital in Richmond.

Wilson said Shannon doesn’t yet have an attorney. He’s being held at Riverside Regional Jail and is expected to be arraigned in court Monday.

___

8:30 a.m.

A police dispatcher in Virginia said a man with a long knife stabbed three people inside a plasma donation center as nurses and patients hid inside a bathroom.

The dispatcher warned officers that witnesses said the man was attacking people with a machete Thursday in the Octapharma Plasma center in Petersburg, Virginia.

A first responder could be heard saying that one of the victims lost a finger.

Hospital officials said Thursday that one male was in critical condition, a female was in fair condition and a female was in good condition.

Irene Banks told WWBT that police praised her daughter, a manager there, for stopping the attacker before officers arrested him.

A Virginia prosecutor said the man could be charged at a minimum with malicious wounding.