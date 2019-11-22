U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
2 arrested during raids into deadly Halloween party shooting

 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two 29-year-old men were arrested during raids conducted as part of a multi-agency investigation into a shooting at a San Francisco Bay Area Halloween party that killed five people, authorities said Friday.

Domico Dones of Martinez and Frederick Johnson of Vallejo were arrested Thursday morning, Contra Costa Sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Lee said in a statement.

Dones was charged by Contra Costa county prosecutors Friday with being a felon in possession of a handgun with a laser scope and ammunition. Similar charges were filed by Solano County prosecutors against Johnson, who also faced an additional charge of child endangerment.

Their arrests came after agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives linked a gun used in the shooting in Orinda to other shootings in the Bay Area.

It wasn’t clear whether Dones and Johnson were at the unsanctioned Oct. 31 party at an Airbnb rental house in Orinda. Authorities said they couldn’t discuss how their arrests relate to the shooting investigation because it remains active.

Dones and Johnson were not among five people who were arrested last week in connection with the shooting. Four of them were then released after Contra Costa county prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to file charges.

The East Bay Times reports the fifth suspect remain held on an unrelated probation violation.

The ATF is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests or convictions in the case.

Rival gang members and people armed with guns were among the more than 100 people who were at the party that was promoted on social media as an “Airbnb mansion party,” authorities said. Investigators said they believe an altercation that started in the kitchen led to gunfire and that there were multiple shooters.

The shooting killed Tiyon Farley, 22, of Antioch; Omar Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg; Raymon Hill Jr., 23, of San Francisco and Oakland; Javlin County, 29, of Sausalito and Richmond; and Oshiana Tompkins, 19, of Vallejo and Hercules.

The shooting prompted Airbnb to announce a crackdown on unauthorized parties at Airbnb rentals.

Dones is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail, while Johnson’s bail has been set at $75,000.