Louisiana man dies in wreck at Great Smoky Mountains park

NEWFOUND GAP, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Louisiana motorcyclist who died in a wreck at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which borders North Carolina and Tennessee.

Park officials say 50-year-old Clyde Anders Jr., of the Louisiana town of Pleasant Hill, lost control of his motorcycle Thursday afternoon and hit another motorcycle in front of him. Park Service investigators say in a statement that Anders then veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into an SUV.

The fatal crash occurred about a dozen miles north of Cherokee, North Carolina.

Anders was driving on Newfound Gap Road, a scenic mountain pass popular with tourists.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash, which closed Newfound Gap Road for roughly three hours.