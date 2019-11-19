U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he'll serve full term despite health questions
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war
What to stream this weekend

Haiti mourns 5 people killed during ongoing protests

By EVENS SANON
 
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Wails filled a church in Haiti’s capital on Tuesday during funeral services for five people killed in anti-government protests that began more than two months ago.

Among those killed was 15-year-old Jasmine Pierre, whose father told The Associated Press that she was hit inside their home by a stray bullet when police began firing at protesters.

“This really hurts,” said her father, Macene Pierre. “I lost my little girl. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Hundreds of people attended the funerals for Pierre and four men, three of whom were allegedly shot by police while participating in the protests.

Cardinals' Mikolas suspended 5 games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cubs' Happ
Count of ballots from Spaniards abroad gives edge to right-wing block and deepens the stalemate
Montana train derailment report renews calls for automated systems to detect track problems

The fourth victim, 25-year-old Bernard Vaudreuil, was working as a moto taxi driver when he was shot, said cousin Marie-Ange Laroche.

“He was not involved in the turmoil,” she said. “He was just trying to survive.”

More than 40 people have been killed and dozens injured in more than two months of demonstrations organized by opposition leaders demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse amid anger over corruption, ballooning inflation and a scarcity of basic goods.

The protests have shuttered many businesses and schools across the country as Moïse continues to urge dialogue after stating he won’t resign.

The mourners joined a small group of protesters after church services as some of them jogged down the street with one casket while tires burned around them. Among the mourners was Guerline Jeremie, a mother of two whose husband, Desir Jean Belleville, 34, was killed last week.

“We want justice for them,” she said of those who died. “I don’t know exactly what I’m going to do to feed these kids.”

The United Nations has said that 3.7 million people in the country of nearly 11 million lack access to enough food amid the political turmoil, and that the number is expected to reach 4 million early next year.