AP Top News at 1:04 a.m. EDT

Fate of American nurse and daughter kidnapped by armed men in Haiti remains uncertain

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The fate of an American nurse and her daughter kidnapped in Haiti last week remains unknown Tuesday as the U.S. State Department refused to say whether the abductors made demands. Around 200 Haitians had marched in their nation’s capital Monday to show their anger over an abduction that’s another example of the worsening gang violence that has overtaken much of Port-au-Prince. Alix Dorsainil of New Hampshire was working for El Roi Haiti, a nonprofit Christian ministry, when she and her daughter were seized Thursday. She is the wife of its founder, Sandro Dorsainvil. Witnesses told The Associated Press that Dorsainvil was working in the small brick clinic when armed men burst in and seized her.