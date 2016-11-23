Man sentenced to life in prison for killing couple

BOSTON (AP) — A Chelsea man has been sentenced to two concurrent life sentences for the fatal shooting of a cab driver and his girlfriend three years ago.

Maurice Morrison was convicted by a jury last week in the deaths of 52-year-old Zouaoui Dani-Elkebir and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Karima El-Hakim. The 31-year-old was charged with two counts of second degree murder.

Authorities say Dani-Elkebir and El-Hakim were inside a taxi in Chelsea in May 2013 when Morrison shot them both in the head. They say Morrison had arranged for Dani-Elkebir to pick him up while El-Hakim was also in the car.

Prosecutors said Morrison had a personal conflict with El-Hakim.

Members of the victims’ families told the court at Wednesday’s sentencing that their families continue to suffer and grieve because of Morrison’s actions.