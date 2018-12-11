FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Florida man gets 2 life terms in slaying of pregnant wife

 
Share

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to two life terms in prison for the fatal shooting of his wife, who was seven weeks pregnant.

The Stuart News reports 25-year-old Chekingson Sinclair was sentenced Friday and convicted of charges including first-degree murder in the slaying of Latwassa Argrett and her embryo. The 24-year-old Argrett was shot to death at the couple’s Port St. Lucie home in 2014, less than a year into her marriage to Sinclair.

Sinclair told police he and Argrett had argued over a former boyfriend texting her. Prosecutors said he then shot her twice, with one bullet knocking her down and the other hitting the back of her head. Prosecutors say he then spent hours staging the crime scene before falsely telling authorities he acted in self-defense.

___

Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com