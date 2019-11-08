Minnesota DNR finds zebra mussel larvae in Lake of the Woods

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Zebra mussel larvae have been detected in Lake of the Woods at the northern tip of Minnesota.

The Department of Natural Resources says samples from one of three sites contained a substantial number of larvae, which can be a sign that adult zebra mussels are reproducing in the lake.

However, no adult or juvenile zebra mussels have been found. Researcher Gary Montz says they don’t know if Lake of the Woods’ water chemistry is conducive to zebra mussel survival.

Lake of the Woods is the sixth largest freshwater lake located in or partially in the U.S. Most of it is in Canada.

The Minnesota portion will be added to the state’s infested waters list.

The DNR earlier this year confirmed zebra mussel larvae in Red Lake, another premier walleye fishery.