Man dies in northwest Iowa crash after fleeing police stop

 
SPIRIT LAKE, IOWA (AP) — A man has died after crashing his pickup truck near a northwestern Iowa lake during a police chase.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 26-year-old Colton Baschke, of Spirit Lake, died in the Tuesday crash.

Officials say the crash happened after Spirit Lake police initiated a traffic stop of Baschke’s pickup around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say Baschke sped away, and police soon lost him. The truck was found a short time later after it had traveled through a yard, hit a small utility shed and come to rest of the East Okoboji Lake shore.

Police say Baschke was thrown from the truck from the vehicle. He later died at a hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.

