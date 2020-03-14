6 years in prison for DuPage man who stole student aid

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

6 years in prison for DuPage man who stole student aid

 
Share

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $225,000 in student loans from the College of DuPage has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Judge Alex McGimpsey handed down the sentence to Cedric Ramsey, 43, of Roselle, the DuPage County state’s attorney said.

Ramsey pleaded guilty in December to one count of theft over $100,000. His co-defendant, Mary Allen, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery and was sentenced to serve 30 days in county jail and pay $9,000 in restitution.

An investigation found that Ramsey recruited friends who gave him information to apply for admission to the College of DuPage and get federal loans and grants. The recruits then withdrew from classes, received tuition refunds, and split the cash with Ramsey.

State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said the scheme began to unravel when a woman said she had received a tuition bill but had never attended.

Ramsey will be required to pay restitution of nearly $217,000.