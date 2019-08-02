FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Veteran Providence officer facing simple assault charge

 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A decorated Rhode Island police officer has been charged with simple assault and domestic disorderly conduct in connection with an incident in June.

Providence police say Officer Francisco Guerra has been placed on administrative duty with pay as an internal investigation takes place.

The charges stem from an incident on June 8 in Providence.

The 41-year-old Guerra, a 12-year department veteran, was previously in the department’s Intelligence and Organized Crime Bureau, and in 2016, won a departmental award for his undercover work in gun and drug investigations.

A 45-year-old Connecticut woman is also charged in the same incident.

It was not clear if Guerra had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.