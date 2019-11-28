U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sculpture of founder of Alcoholics Anonymous unveiled

 
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont city is honoring a founder of Alcoholics Anonymous with a work added to its sculpture trail.

Sculptor Steve Shaheen tells the Rutland Herald he and his collaborators chose to combine a portrait of Bill Wilson in the front with an open hand in the back so that the piece was both functional and something the public could understand. It’s the sixth creation added to the Rutland Sculpture Trail.

Wilson was born in Dorset in 1895 and spent his early childhood in Rutland, writing later in his autobiography that this was when he developed his “willpower and distinction.”

He wrote that the basis for the Alcoholics Anonymous 12 steps came from his four hospitalizations for alcoholism and introduction to the Oxford Group, a religious organization.