FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

National lab to study water in San Juan Basin

 
Share

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Federal land managers are partnering with researchers from Sandia National Laboratories to study how oil and gas development could affect water supplies in northwestern New Mexico’s San Juan Basin.

The Farmington Daily Times reports the study recently started and that similar work has been done in the Permian Basin in southeastern New Mexico.

Thomas Lowry with Sandia Labs says researchers will monitor water wells in portions of the San Juan Basin that are likely to see increased oil and gas development near them.

He says the team is also partnering with the U.S. Geological Survey to monitor two wells in Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

Lowry says tests will help show the availability of water and how it’s being used. He anticipates the results will be available in September 2020.

___

Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com