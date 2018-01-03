FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

‘We ain’t stupid': Nudists not wearing birthday suits today

By NICK REIMANN
 
Share

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — With one of the longest and chilliest cold snaps in years taking hold across south Louisiana, everyone seems to be bundling up. Even nudists.

“We may be nudists, but we ain’t stupid,” said Travis David, who does maintenance work at the Indian Hills Nudist Park in Slidell — Louisiana’s only such attraction.

David was fully clothed — heavily clothed — from head to toe Tuesday, responding to calls about broken pipes from the prolonged freezing temperatures the roughly 50-acre park just west of Slidell has seen over the last few days.

His face, though, was red from exposure to the low wind chills — a different, and more limited, sort of exposure than he has at warmer times of the year.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs’ Happ hits Cardinals catcher Contreras in head with follow-through, then gets hit by pitch
Errol Spence Jr., left, and Terence Crawford pose during a news conference Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in an undisputed welterweight championship boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stand together during a meeting with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Before adjourning for the August recess, the two leaders worked to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues

That’s because, for David, doing everything from cleaning up to putting in light bulbs isn’t a good reason to put on clothes.

The cold, on the other hand, is . unless the situation calls for it.

“On Dec. 8 when it snowed, he got naked and in the (heated) pond,” park operator Tracia Kraemer said.

Much like this week, temperatures got cold enough to cause problems with pipes then. Having one of those pipes break in the pond left little alternative but for David to strip down and dive in.

“It was fun, though,” he said.

But David wasn’t the only one who took it all off to take in the rare snowfall.

“We have some that come out. They don’t care,” said Hilda Kraemer, Tracia’s mother-in-law and the park’s owner. “When it was snowing we had six people in the hot tub.”

The 101-degree hot tub and 91-degree pool have been empty this week, though. As have fishing areas at the two stocked ponds and many of the 13 cabins on the property, Tracia Kraemer said — nothing unusual for December and January.

That doesn’t stop the park from hosting parties every Friday and Saturday, though, or a New Year’s Eve party that drew 80 people to pack the recently renovated clubhouse Sunday night, leaving every cabin booked and some guests even sleeping in tents.

Events like the one on New Year’s Eve count as a major success for Tracia Kraemer, who said the park has taken a 180-degree turn from the direction it was going in when she and her family took over as owners in 2015.

“We’ve about doubled business,” she said. “We’ve added new rental cabins, we have a lot of fun parties, and I think the most important thing is we’ve made it comfortable for women to be here.”

Tracia Kraemer said there were some issues in the past, but the park now “holds people to a higher standard of behavior,” which she said has attracted more women.

Another crowd the park has been trying to tap into is a younger one; the majority of park-goers are in their 40s through 60s.

Tracia Kraemer said they’ve been making progress, including recently hosting a group of young people for a few days who were on their way to New Orleans.

“It’s not just about old, fat, ugly people,” she said.

Still, any sort of nudist boom hasn’t been too visible this week.

But Tracia Kraemer said that’s just because of the way nudists deal with the cold.

“We don’t,” she said.

___

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com