Command of wildfire east of metro Phoenix returned to forest

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — An incident management team that has been overseeing firefighters working a large wildfire east of metro Phoenix has transferred command back to Tonto National Forest officials.

The fire was 90 percent contained as of Friday. It has burned 193.55 sq. miles (501 sq. kilometers) of mostly wilderness in the Superstition Mountains east of Apache Junction.

Crews continue to patrol the containment line as a special burned-area assessment team works provides material for forest officials to use in planning work to protect various resources.

An investigation into the fire’s start in early June in rugged terrain 5 miles (8 kilometers) northwest of Superior continues but officials said it was human-caused.

Approximately 95 firefighters and other personnel are assigned to the fire, down from a peak of approximately 1,000.