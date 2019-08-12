FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Alabama man accused of faking death pleads guilty to fraud

 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man accused of faking his death and fleeing to Thailand to avoid a trial on child sex charges has pleaded guilty to social security fraud and aggravated identity theft.

News outlets report 28-year-old Jackson Matthew Hall entered the plea Friday.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office statement says Hall was set to appear in court in two Alabama counties in 2016 on charges of child abuse, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy of a child younger than 12.

It says he used another person’s identity to obtain a social security card, state driver’s license and U.S. passport to flee the country. Court records say fishermen found blood, clothes and Hall’s wallet along the Tennessee River. Authorities believed the items were staged. The next day, the stolen identity was used to fly through Chicago to Canada and Japan. From there, it was used to board a flight to Malaysia.

Authorities were alerted that December to possible sightings of Hall. A blog sent to investigators indicated that Hall, using a fake name but his own identifying photo, was applying for teaching positions in Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. He was arrested the next year by Thai authorities and extradited to the U.S. that October.

Court records available online don’t clearly show the status of his child sex charges.