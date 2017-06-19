Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lawsuit over plane crash settled before it hit state courts

 
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys have settled a lawsuit filed over a 2013 plane crash that left a passenger unable to walk for months.

The Post Register reported (http://bit.ly/2stgXa5 ) Saturday that Damond Watkins’ attorney would not share the details of the settlement with Ammon pilot Bradley Hone and We Fly LLC.

Watkins was returning to Idaho Falls on a We Fly plane when it crashed about a mile away from the runway. An investigation found that the plane had run out of fuel.

Watkins came out of the crash with a broken back. He says it took months for him to walk again.

His lawsuit claimed the crash was caused by pilot error. It was settled before it moved to state courts.

Hone and We Fly’s attorney declined to comment.

Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com