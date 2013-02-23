Sex-assault case revived against ex-NIU officer

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — A DeKalb County grand jury has indicted a former Northern Illinois University police officer accused of sexually assaulting a student in October 2011.

Last year, prosecutors dropped felony charges against Andrew Rifkin after questions arose about whether the police department suppressed information in the case. The 25-year-old Rifkin was accused of sexually assaulting a female student with whom he had a relationship.

The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/YrZK8x) State’s Attorney Richard Schmack said Friday charges were refiled against Rifkin after consulting with the victim.

Rifkin’s attorney Bruce Brandwein said he is disappointed Schmack is pursuing charges. He said he would make arrangements for Rifkin to turn himself in.

The indictment follows the firing of former NIU Police Chief Donald Grady for the mishandling of evidence in the initial Rifkin case.

Information from: The Daily Chronicle, http://www.daily-chronicle.com